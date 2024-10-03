Crime fears hurt festive season bookings
With two months to go, some prospective visitors to the Eastern Cape have cancelled reservations, while others are inquiring about safety
Eastern Cape tourism operators are worried that holidaymakers, fearful after a wave of violent crime in the province, will choose not to visit in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.