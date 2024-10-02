Human trafficking matter to continue on Friday with Chichewa interpreter

The trial of seven Chinese nationals accused of human trafficking and child labour came to a halt in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday as a state witness from Malawi struggled to answer questions in English during cross-examination.

Amil Thousaad, 27, had taken the oath and told the court he was comfortable testifying in English.

He testified he came to SA in 2018 and worked in a Chinese factory in Croesus, Johannesburg, that was making fibre before he was employed by the accused. He said he was earning R90 per day.

When the lawyer for the defence cross-examined Thousaad, he struggled to answer questions in English.

Prosecutor Valencia Dube intervened and told the court that Thousaad could not be helped answering questions.

“She said in the interests of justice proceedings would have to be halted to help the witness and get an interpreter,” the department of employment and labour said.