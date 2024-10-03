In another incident, police intelligence led to the hideout of two suspects also wanted for extortion and murder cases.
Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs
Image: SAPS
Three suspects linked to extortion and murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal died in two separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday afternoon police followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for at least four cases of extortion and another four of murder which he allegedly committed in KwaNdengezi and Mariannhill.
“When police arrived at a house at Gilebe in Inanda, the suspect fired shots at them and during a shoot-out the suspect was fatally wounded.”
The suspect was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition.
