A man on the list of wanted suspects was killed in a shootout with police in Ntshiqo village in Tsolo on Thursday afternoon.
OR Tambo deputy district commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntandane confirmed police swooped in on the suspect.
“But he decided to shoot at the police and police retaliated, fatally wounding him,” he said.
Police had been looking for the suspect in connection with many cases.
According to Ntandane, the suspect allegedly previously shot at a police officer.
He was also reportedly linked to cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
“Police came to this homestead after following up on information they had received.
“He started firing on police and he was shot.”
Wanted Eastern Cape suspect dies in shootout with police
