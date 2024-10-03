Western Cape hit with R1.8bn in flood damage to roads in just more than a year

The Western Cape has incurred R1.8bn in flood damage to roads since June 2023, says Dirk Wessels, a member of the provincial legislature and the DA’s spokesperson on infrastructure.

Wessels said the figure underscored the “profound impact of climate change on the design, construction, maintenance and operation of our road infrastructure”.

“In light of these challenges, the department of infrastructure is mitigating risks by ensuring that new infrastructure is built to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Wessels.

“The severe flood damage, particularly in rural areas, has created unsafe commuting conditions and has often cut off communities from essential access to neighbouring areas critical for economic exchange and livelihoods.”