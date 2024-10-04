The tragic incident which was caught on camera occurred last Wednesday at the corner of Lilly and Olivia streets in Berea, where Gaza was robbed and shot.
Bolt drivers take body of slain colleague to Randburg offices in a call for safety reform
In a demonstration of grief and frustration, hundreds of e-hailing drivers from Yeoville and Hillbrow travelled in a convoy led by a hearse carrying the body of a slain driver killed in broad daylight light last week to the Bolt offices in Randburg on Friday to call for the company to enforce stricter safe measures.
The protest was organised in memory of Nguquko Gaza, a driver allegedly killed by a passenger after completing a trip in Berea, Johannesburg. The hearse carrying Gaza’s body led the convoy in a slow march.
Gaza's murder was captured in a graphic video circulated widely on social media, depicting the moment when he was confronted by two men. As he got out of the car with his hands in the air he was shot multiple times while several residents watched and filmed the murder.
Zisco Ndzimande, chair and group leader of the drivers, told TimesLIVE the drivers took the body of the slain driver to Bolt's offices ensure the entity takes the safety concerns seriously as killings continue.
“We decided to lead the convoy to the Bolt offices with the body because we hope Bolt will feel our pain and take us seriously. We have been striking, telling them about our safety issues. They don’t even care about our safety. So we think going there with the dead body, maybe they will understand better that we are in pain so that they can change their safety controls to protect our drivers,” he said.
Ndzimande emphasised that previous protests had not elicited a significant response from the company to adopt a more drastic approach.
The tragic incident which was caught on camera occurred last Wednesday at the corner of Lilly and Olivia streets in Berea, where Gaza was robbed and shot.
One suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder, while another remains at large.
The drivers’ grief was palpable as they adorned their vehicles with posters reading “RIP N. Gaza,” transforming the convoy into a sombre tribute.
During the protest, Ndzimande called for significant changes in Bolt's operational protocols.
“What we discovered is that Bolt only cares about the app, only cares about the requesting clients, but it doesn't care about the driver,” he said.
He suggested implementing safety measures for drivers similar to those for clients, such as allowing drivers to see a passenger's picture before accepting a ride.
“We are requesting Bolt to change the system. We are requesting for them to ask for the identity, passport or ID to register on the app for our safety as well,” he stated.
Despite multiple discussions and previous protests, the drivers feel their concerns have gone unanswered. On reaching the Bolt offices, the atmosphere grew tense when the Bolt director refused to address the crowd.
The drivers began chanting and singing slogans expressing their discontent, including, “Into oyiyenzayo siyayizonda” [What you are doing, we hate it].
At the time of publishing this story, Bolt had not responded to TimesLIVE questions. The story will be updated with their response when received.
