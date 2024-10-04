Fort Hare staffer fired for sending pornographic image reinstated
CCMA rules that posting graphic picture to entire alumni WhatsApp group was an ‘innocent accident’
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ordered Fort Hare University to reinstate, with about R650,000 back pay, a marketing executive fired in 2023 for sending an explicit pornographic image to the entire university alumni WhatsApp group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.