LISTEN | More boots on the ground to fight 'increasingly aggressive criminals'

04 October 2024
Newly appointed police recruits.
The SAPS is adding more police officers in communities, aiming for one officer for every 220 people.

On Friday 1,812 newly trained constables were deployed. More than 8,000 are still undergoing training.

“The deployment of these constable’s is essential in bolstering SAPS' capacity to fight crime,” SAPS said.

In 2023, the police to population ratio stood at 1:423.

Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo officiated at the parade of officers in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The new constables underwent a six-month introductory police development learning programme.

“This is a sign that we are professionalising SAPS,” Boshielo said. “The training of the new constables is part of our efforts to strengthen the SAPS and enhance police visibility in all communities as we move to advance our crime-fighting initiatives.”

The second batch of 10,000 officers will have their passing out parade in December. 

“Criminals have become increasingly aggressive and your the safety is paramount,” Boshielo told the new recruits.

2 days ago
