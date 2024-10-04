He said similar cases in the past concerning other products had often seen people pointing fingers.
DispatchLIVE
Mabuyane calls for swift investigation into children’s deaths
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for a speedy investigation after three children from Mdantsane died after allegedly having eaten instant porridge.
Mabuyane was speaking at their emotional funeral.
Their family and the community are still reeling in shock after the tragedy last weekend.
Lithembelihle Bambela, four, Iminathi Bambela, one, and Live Ndudane, one, allegedly ate the vanilla-flavoured Top Score instant maize porridge before complaining of stomach pain and being rushed to a healthcare facility, where they died.
Mabuyane said the police needed to act swiftly in investigating what had caused their deaths.
“If one would try to blame a particular product from a particular retailer we should have seen an outbreak,” he said.
“This was an isolated incident.
“We need to dig deeper and make sure we are able to get to the bottom of it.
“I take it that this [porridge] was not eaten for the first time, in normal life you don’t buy a 12.5 or 2kg [packet of porridge] for one day.
“So surely people would’ve got a report of that similar thing, but clearly here we will need a serious investigation into the matter to make sure we don’t speculate.”
Spar recalls instant porridge after three children die in Mdantsane
He said similar cases in the past concerning other products had often seen people pointing fingers.
“We forget that there are grieving families who lost their loved ones.
“Today, I urge all of us to exercise restraint with our words and not speculate about what happened.
“The police are handling the investigation in this matter with great care to give the families adequate answers.
“This is painful, these were young children with a bright future.
“We need to allow the police to do their job.”
Mabuyane extended the provincial government’s condolences to the family.
He said the families were receiving psychological support.
Baby Live’s grandmother, Kholeka Mvandaba, said the family were distraught.
“He was a child like any other child. When his mother was pregnant, we said he was going to be the beacon of light to our home.
“We proudly said he was going to be the one who would build us a new house and be the hope that we needed.”
Mandla Makinana, who contributed towards the funeral, said the community was heartbroken over the children’s tragic deaths.
“When I received the message I decided to lend a helping hand. Next week I will be sending food parcels,” he said.
“We are heartbroken, a child has no sin.
“They haven’t lived yet. At least an old person has lived, but losing young people hits more, especially when it’s three children.
“We had so much hope. We saw future doctors, nurses and presidents. It’s painful.”
DispatchLIVE
