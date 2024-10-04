Mthatha’s wayward taxi drivers in KSD’s crosshairs
Local authority moves to address lawlessness, bad driving and congestion in its two town centres
Fresh from adopting a new bylaw to fast-track the installation of CCTV cameras in Mthatha, King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses are now moving to address the traffic chaos on its urban roads, particularly the complete disregard for the law among many taxi drivers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.