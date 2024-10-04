Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi awaits his day in court after handing himself over at the Randburg police station on Friday.
This after media personality and actress Itumeleng Bokaba broke her silence on her alleged rape case against the controversial music executive on her timeline.
Nota took to his timeline asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.
“Please keep me in your prayers. This is officially the worst day of my life so far.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nota said he hoped to clear his name.
“Save state resources and get this process started sooner rather than later so my name can be cleared and my accusers can be prosecuted,” he said.
“I haven’t been charged. Hopefully won’t need to appear at all.”
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed Nota would appear in court on Monday.
“Police can confirm that a 34-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police at Randburg Police Station on Friday. He was charged with rape and is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday,” Masondo said.
Nota set to appear in court after handing himself over to police
