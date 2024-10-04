R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries

Three Cape Town libraries have been temporarily closed for repairs following acts of vandalism that caused damage worth over R3m, mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, revealed the extent of the scourge on Friday.

Van der Ross said burglars targeted the Milnerton library on August 5 and “pulled virtually all of the wiring from the walls. Since then, the library has been offering limited services to patrons”.

She said the city would complete the restoration of the library by October 19 and hoped that it would start running two days later.

Van der Ross said the Manenberg and Hanover Park libraries were closed on Wednesday and are set to reopen at the end of November. “Among the work to be completed at the two facilities is roof repairs, electrical systems upgrades, tiling, painting and repairs to windows, doors and burglar proofing,” she said.