Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences

A 16-year-old Cape Town girl died after an overloaded taxi transporting schoolchildren overturned on Friday morning. Police also found that the driver did not have a driver’s licence.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the incident happened before 7am. “Mitchells Plain police registered a culpable homicide, driving without a valid driving license, unroadworthy vehicle and overloading case for further investigation after an accident this morning at about 6.30... between Tafelberg Road and Spine Road on Swartklip Road, where a Toyota Quantum carrying about 29 schoolchildren lost control and overturned,” Van Wyk.

“According to reports the minibus taxi was transporting schoolchildren to different schools in Wynberg and Mitchells Plain areas when it lost control and overturned. A 16-year-old girl was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel due to injuries sustained, while the others were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.”

Van Wyk said the 25-year-old taxi driver was arrested. He is set to appear in the Mitchells Plain magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE