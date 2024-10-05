The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, a pistol and a rifle.
CIT robbery ‘mastermind’ shot dead by police in KZN
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
A 55-year-old “most wanted” man suspected of being the mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists in KwaZulu-Natal was one of two suspects fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at New Glasgow in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, the shoot-out occurred during an intelligence-led operation.
“Police caught up with identified vehicles on New Glasgow main road. When police signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, while a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police. Police returned fire and during the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.
