DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape rural teacher bags prestigious National Best Teacher Award
Image: SUPPLIED
A teacher from Mvezo, Nelson Mandela's birthplace near Mthatha, scooped the prestigious National Best Teacher Award in Boksburg on Saturday.
Ntombozuko Mkizwana, deputy principal of Mandela School of Science & Technology, has overcome all the odds stacked against rural schools.
The awards ceremony is hosted annually by the department of basic education to appreciate and acknowledge “the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions”.
“It's mission accomplished after 27 years of dedication and commitment working under difficult conditions of quintile one schools where resources are limited or absolutely not available,” Mkizwana, Grade 12 English teacher, said on Saturday night.
“If I had to explain how I feel, I would state, without equivocation, that I have served the sector with diligence and dignity.
“I've unlocked opportunities, taught learners and inculcated education of values and shaped global citizens.”
A video clip shows Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade congratulating Mkizwana as she took to the podium to accept the award.
Gade's spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, said the MEC welcomed the achievement.
Gade congratulated all the six teachers from the province who won big at the ceremony.
“His view has been that Eastern Cape should assume the status of being a true home of legends and the recent win by our teachers indicate exactly that,” Mboxela said.
“The MEC believes that, irrespective of all challenges and obstacles that sometimes our teachers face, their dedication continues to yield positive results.”
The Mvezo Great Place also applauded Mkizwana's milestone.
“This is a superb personal achievement for her and well-deserved recognition for her devotion, dedication and commitment to education,” Chief Mandla Mandela said.
“The fact that she achieved such a prestigious award despite teaching in a poor and deep rural setting bears testimony to her sterling character and her will to succeed despite any kind of obstacles that her environment may present.”
Mandela said Mkizwana's achievement was also an immense accolade for the Mandela School of Science & Technology.
“I am sure I speak for learners, fellow educators, and school management in saying we are immensely proud of her and we are positive that her achievement will serve as an encouragement not only to the Mandela School of Science & Technology, but to all rural and urban educators,” he said.
“In honouring Mkizwana, we honour all educators who play such an important role in the life of our nation.
“We need more educators like her who understand the value and importance of education.”
DispatchLIVE
