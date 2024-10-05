Memorial service to be held for 18 victims of Lusikisiki massacre

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and top officials, led by national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, will return to Lusisiki on Sunday for a joint memorial service honouring the 18 victims of last weekend's mass shooting.
The Eastern Cape provincial government is hosting the memorial service to pay tribute to the victims.
It will take place at the Lusikisiki Teachers' Training College, starting at 10am on Sunday.
In the early hours of last Saturday, gunmen opened fire with automatic rifles and pistols at two neighbouring homesteads in KwaNyathi village, Ngobozana administrative area.
Seventeen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men — were killed when gunmen stormed the homes of neighbouring sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.
Four victims died at Nancy's home, while 13 died at Mary's.
The deceased are: Mary Sinqina, 63; her son Thobile Sinqina, 37; and her niece Samantha Sinqina, 26.
Also killed were Mary's sister, Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, 59; Nancy's daughters, Anita Dimpo Mhatu, 30, and Athini Talent Mhatu, 25; and Nancy's grandson, Thabiso Smomoza Mhatu, 14.
Additionally, Mary's aunt Mathembisile Sinqina-Mayekiso, 64, lost her life.
Other victims include Thobile's girlfriend, Mandisa Dlokweni, 37; sisters Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 21, Nombuliso Dukuza, 34, and Nobelungu France, 46; as well as Ruth King, 21; Lungiswa Gawulekapa, 51; Thandeka Mhlawulivela, 46; Tamara Vimba, 40; Sigobodo Gxobela, 59; and Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59, Mary's neighbour.
Image: Lulamile Feni
Families need help with tombstones for Lusikisiki shooting victims
According to Sinqina family spokesperson Monwabisi Sinqina, the two-month-old baby boy who miraculously survived the shooting remains in hospital.
The infant was found crying on his mother Tamara's lifeless body, covered in her blood.
Last weekend's tragedy follows another devastating shooting on August 15 2023, which claimed the lives of Nomnikelo Sinqina, 61, and her pregnant niece Zinzi Sinqina-Jawuse, 31. Zinzi was Mary's daughter.
Monwabisi Sinqina and Lambasi traditional leader Nkosi Mthuthuzeli Mkweni confirmed that 11 victims will be buried on September 12 in KuDimfi village, Lambasi.
The Sinqina family will lay to rest nine relatives, including Mary, Thobile, Tamara, and Mathembisile.
Additionally, three sisters — Nonkanyiso, Nombuliso, and Nobelungu Dukuza — will also be buried in another homestead.
The Lambasi community will hold a mass funeral service after morning burials at individual homesteads.
Mhatu family spokesperson Nkosinathi Mhatu said Mary, her daughters Anita and grandson Thabiso will be buried on September 12 in Xurhana village.
Ingquza Hill municipality ward 20 councillor Nophelo Mgudu said Dlokweni will be laid to rest in East London on Friday, while King and Mdleleni will be buried on September 12 and 13 both in Ngobozana, respectively.
The families' respect for the government to erect tombstones for the victims was unsuccessful.
Safety MEC vows to turn the heat up on criminals
The community is still reeling from the aftermath, with both the Sinqina and Sinqina-Mhatu homesteads left abandoned due to fear of further violence.
“Ngobozana is a village of death,” Monwabisi said.
“We don't want anymore killing.”
Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the government and local businesses, including funeral parlours, were teaming up to support the victims' families.
They will provide essential resources for funerals, such as coffins, logistics, and groceries.
“After the memorial service, families will hold private funerals on separate dates, respecting their individual traditions and preferences,” she said.
OPINION | Time for action against scourge of violence is now
On Tuesday, Mchunu and Masemola visited Lusisiki, revealing that a person of interest was being held, but not formally arrested.
They hinted at a looming breakthrough.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe couldn't provide further details on Saturday, citing the investigation's sensitive stage.
“We can't share every step of our progress,” she said.
“We need space to build a strong case.”
Masemola is expected to provide updates at the right time.
