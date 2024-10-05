News

One person killed, six injured in horror crash

By DispatchLIVE - 05 October 2024
The truck was involved in an accident near Mbizana on Friday night.
Image: SUPPLIED

One person died and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a truck and a sedan on the R61 between Mbizana and Port Edward on Friday night.

Five more people, all passengers, sustained slight injuries.

“All the injured passengers were rushed to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital,” Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said on Saturday.

Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and always drive cautiously, especially at night.

“The MEC has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery,” Komisa said.

Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences

Police say a Toyota Quantum carrying about 29 schoolchildren lost control and overturned
News
19 hours ago
