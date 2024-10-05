One person died and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a truck and a sedan on the R61 between Mbizana and Port Edward on Friday night.
Five more people, all passengers, sustained slight injuries.
“All the injured passengers were rushed to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital,” Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said on Saturday.
Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and always drive cautiously, especially at night.
“The MEC has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery,” Komisa said.
DispatchLIVE
One person killed, six injured in horror crash
Image: SUPPLIED
One person died and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a truck and a sedan on the R61 between Mbizana and Port Edward on Friday night.
Five more people, all passengers, sustained slight injuries.
“All the injured passengers were rushed to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital,” Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said on Saturday.
Nqatha urged motorists to reduce speed and always drive cautiously, especially at night.
“The MEC has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery,” Komisa said.
DispatchLIVE
Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos