The public and media have been urged not to circulate or share video footage of a recent attempted abduction of a motorist at a BP station in Johannesburg which was prevented by a petrol station attendant.
Police have arrested three suspects in relation to the case but the search for more suspects is continuing.
Nazeer Saley, a lawyer representing both the motorist and the petrol attendant, said sharing the video risked revealing their identities and inadvertently undermined their safety.
“The bravery of the petrol attendant who stopped this crime has understandably captured widespread attention. By choosing to intervene and facing down armed criminals, he saved a man’s life and demonstrated the very best of the South African spirit,” Saley said.
Public asked not to share video of abduction attempt at petrol station
Three suspects have been arrested for the attempted abduction which was foiled by a petrol attendant.
Journalist
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Three suspects in court for kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe
He said the spread of the footage online and on social media has placed him and the victim in danger.
“They now stand a far greater risk of being targeted, especially as there are more suspects at large.”
Saley said the petrol attendant had been overwhelmed and deeply touched by the outpouring of support he had received. His legal representatives were considering launching a crowdfunding platform for those wishing to contribute in recognition of his courage.
TimesLIVE
