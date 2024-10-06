'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach arrested at OR Tambo

Proactive police work at OR Tambo International Airport is paying off, with detectives arresting three alleged drug mules in the last week alone.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said this brings the total number of alleged drug mules arrested in recent weeks to 14, with police having successfully arrested at least one suspect a week in the past month.
In the past week police had apprehended two Dutch travellers who were found to be trafficking 80kg of Khat.
The third arrest for the week happened on Sunday when SAPS, working in co-operation with Sars, apprehended a 43-year-old man from Paraguay.
Van Wyk said the man had departed from São Paulo and was taken into custody by officials when he arrived in Johannesburg. He was believed to be carrying cocaine bullets in his gut.
“A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine,” Van Wyk said.
