News

'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach arrested at OR Tambo

Proactive police nab 14th alleged drug trafficker in recent weeks

06 October 2024
Gill Gifford
Senior journalist
An alleged drug mule apprehended by police on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport has been found with more than 20 bullets in his stomach, believed to contain cocaine.
An alleged drug mule apprehended by police on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport has been found with more than 20 bullets in his stomach, believed to contain cocaine.
Image: Supplied

Proactive police work at OR Tambo International Airport is paying off, with detectives arresting three alleged drug mules in the last week alone. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said this brings the total number of alleged drug mules arrested in recent weeks to 14, with police having successfully arrested at least one suspect a week in the past month. 

In the past week police had apprehended two Dutch travellers who were found to be trafficking 80kg of Khat. 

The third arrest for the week happened on Sunday when SAPS, working in co-operation with Sars, apprehended a 43-year-old man from Paraguay. 

Van Wyk said the man had departed from São Paulo and was taken into custody by officials when he arrived in Johannesburg. He was believed to be carrying cocaine bullets in his gut. 

“A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine,” Van Wyk said. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...