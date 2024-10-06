News

Teenager’s body retrieved after boat capsizes in Kidd's Beach

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 06 October 2024

The search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon when a boat capsized in Kidd's Beach, East London, ended in heartbreak when his body was recovered the following day...

