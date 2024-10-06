News

BREAKING | Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu

By Lulamile Feni - 06 October 2024
Eighteen people were killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
Eighteen people were killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Mchunu was addressing mourners at a memorial service for the victims in Lusikisiki on Sunday.

The suspects are due to appear in court tomorrow.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

Families need help with tombstones for Lusikisiki shooting victims

The families of the 18 victims killed in last weekend's mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape are appealing for assistance to provide ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...