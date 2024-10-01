WATCH: What the NHI could be — if run well

Bhekisisa takes you on a tour of some Gauteng hospital success stories
By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Katleho Morabe and Ruan Visser - 06 October 2024
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto is a National Health Insurance (NHI)-like project that was started in 2014.
It was started by family physician Shabir Moosa and could become a model for the NHI.
Housed in the local government community health centre, the project uses community health workers to gather and write up health information for 30,000 residents they’re assigned to and regularly visit. They even run exercise groups.
A decade later, patients fall ill less frequently and visit health facilities less often with medical emergencies.
It’s not the only example of solid-state health care: success stories abound, from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in the heart of Joburg to isolated Manguzi Hospital in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
