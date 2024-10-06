News

Woman killed in shooting attack in southern Israel

By Amir Cohen and Steven Scheer - 06 October 2024
Members of rescue unit Zaka work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, October 6, 2024.
Members of rescue unit Zaka work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, October 6, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday killing one woman and wounding 10 people, emergency services said, as security forces remained on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said. A witness at the scene told N12 News he saw soldiers fire at the assailant, who media reported was a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.

Israeli security forces are on high alert across Israel for possible pro-Palestinian street attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on southern Israel last year, which triggered the Gaza war.

Reuters

Israeli strike hits north Lebanon as raids pummel Beirut suburbs

Israel has sharply expanded its strikes on Lebanon in recent weeks after nearly a year of exchanging fire with Lebanon's Iran-backed armed group ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...