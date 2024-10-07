News

Bank employee jailed for stealing from dead client

By Herald Reporter - 07 October 2024

A bank service consultant and his accomplice have been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment for siphoning money from a dead man’s account. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sanders criticizes Harris for not having biological kids
Kamala Harris On ‘Call Her Daddy’ Reacts To Donald Trump Disses, Childless Cat ...