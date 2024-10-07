Six people were shot dead and four others wounded in Qumbu on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the wounded victims had been taken to hospital.
“Unknown suspects shot the victims,” Nkohli said.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear.”
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | Six people killed, four injured in Qumbu mass shooting
