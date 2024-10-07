News

BREAKING | Six people killed, four injured in Qumbu mass shooting

By DispatchLIVE - 07 October 2024
Six people died in a hail of bullets in Qumbu at the weekend. Stock image.
Six people died in a hail of bullets in Qumbu at the weekend. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Six people were shot dead and four others wounded in Qumbu on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the wounded victims had been taken to hospital.

“Unknown suspects shot the victims,” Nkohli said.

 “The motive for the shooting is unclear.”

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE 

BREAKING | Three suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...