Four children die in Soweto of suspected food poisoning

07 October 2024
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane urged parents, guardians and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children.Stock image.
Image: 123RF/gmast3r

Four pupils died in Soweto on Sunday after consuming food that is suspected to have been poisoned. 

“A grade 1 boy, 7, a grade 2 girl, 8, and a grade 3 boy, from Karabo Primary School sadly passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming food suspected to have contained poison,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement on Monday.

He said a grade 1 boy from the school was in ICU after also having allegedly consumed the food.

In a separate incident, an eight-year-old grade 2 boy from Khauhelo Primary School died on Sunday after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi. 

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and school communities affected by these tragic incidents.

“The safety and wellbeing of our learners remain our top priority, and we urge parents, guardians, and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

Spar recalls instant porridge after three children die in Mdantsane

The Spar group has sent a national recall of every flavour of Top Score instant maize porridge after three young children died from food poisoning ...
News
1 week ago
