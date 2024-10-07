KZN police hunt gunmen who killed two women and 6-year-old girl

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder after gunmen shot two women and two children in Mbulwane.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the women, aged 60 and 33, and a six-year-old girl died at the scene, while a 12-year-old child was taken to hospital.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi condemned the shooting which occurred on Thursday.
“This incident affected the Mpungose family, who were attacked in their home. This attack follows another report of the murder of Induna Jabulile Joyce Makgosi, who was killed in her home on Saturday in Danhauser.
We are saddened by these senseless acts of violence while the province is still reeling from the murder of seven people from one family at Hlokozi village outside Highflats on the south coast,” Buthelezi said.
The attacks occurred in communities under the authority of traditional leaders.
“We are deeply saddened by these incidents. The senseless murders, including Induna Makgosi, indicates something is wrong and requires our urgent attention.”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/prathaan
TimesLIVE
