Nahoon Granny Grommets drop in on Kowie crew
Fridays in Port Alfred have never been the same since April, when the Kowie Granny Grommets first hit the surf at Kelly’s Beach. Modelled on the long-running Nahoon Granny Grommets (GG), they meet in the waves once a week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.