An elderly British national and a young woman were kidnapped for ransom in Robertson and Stellenbosch in the Western Cape late last week, police say.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick C van Wyk said the 84-year-old woman was abducted at about 12.10pm on Friday on La Chasseur Road in Robertson.
She was rescued by a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team on Saturday morning after being traced to an unoccupied shack in Zwelethemba, Worcester, where she had been held captive.
“She was immediately taken to a medical facility for observation.
“Arrests are yet to be made.”
In the other kidnapping, a 20-year-old woman left a restaurant in Plein Street, Stellenbosch at about 2.40am to walk to her residence nearby. She was grabbed by two men who stopped their vehicle and drove off with her.
“The suspects demanded a ransom from the family of the hostage. The family immediately paid the money and the victim was released on Friday.”
A case of kidnapping and extortion was opened for investigation.
“Information was followed up and a vehicle of interest, a black BMW, was identified during preliminary investigation. The licence plate recognition system was activated and the vehicle was successfully traced to the George area.
“Two foreign national males aged 24 and 25 were found in the vehicle and detained for investigation. An undisclosed amount of cash was found in the car, including the phone used.”
TimesLIVE
Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
