A policeman appeared briefly in the Cathcart magistrate’s court on Tuesday for corruption, bribery and stock theft.
Sergeant Gcobolwethu Kedama, 40, allegedly stole four goats to the value of R11,000 while using a state vehicle and bribed a person who witnessed the incident.
“In the efforts to fight corruption within SAPS ranks, members attached to the anti-corruption unit followed information they received about a police official attached to Tylden SAPS, who is allegedly involved in stock theft,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.
“A thorough investigation led to his arrest on Sunday in Komani.”
Eastern Cape policeman in court over stolen goats
Image: SUUPLIED
He is remanded and due to appear in court again on October 17 for a formal bail application.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended efforts by community members in ensuring that police officials who were implicated in corruption were reported.
“This sends a stern warning to the public and police officials that SAPS will root out corruption within our ranks, and those involved will be prosecuted in court and internal disciplinary steps will be taken,” Mene said.
