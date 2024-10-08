“This injustice has been unbearable for our family. The worst part of this ordeal is watching my son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did but for what people choose to believe about him. I ask his supporters, fans, colleagues, friends and the public to not judge him before you've had the chance to hear his side.”
Federal charges against Diddy were in the spotlight after allegations by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura last year of assault and sex trafficking.
Diddy, who has denied the accusations, settled with Ventura for an undisclosed amount. Several months later, surveillance video showing Diddy brutally beating Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel leaked and he apologised for his actions.
At a recent press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee announced he represents 120 people with accusations against Combs, saying more than 3,000 people have approached his office with claims. This has added a significant layer of legal challenges for Diddy, who remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.
“These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking financial gain and not justice,” said Janice.
“These people saw how quickly my son's legal team settled his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”
'My son is not the monster': Diddy's mother defends him amid legal troubles
Multimedia reporter
Image: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Janice Smalls Combs, the mother of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, has defended her son amid legal troubles, asserting he is not a “monster”.
“My son is not the monster they have painted him to be and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated,” said Janice.
In a press release issued through her lawyer, Janice said she was devastated at the charges against her son. He faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
“Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son's life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is agonising to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side,” Janice said.
“I come to you as a mother who is devastated and saddened by the allegations against my son. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”
Netflix producing docuseries from 50 Cent about charges against Diddy
While acknowledging her son’s mistakes, she said these should not define his character.
“I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes, as we all have. Sometimes the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. It is important to recognise none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes.
“Not being straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges against him. Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them, not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of but because they didn't fit the image of what society considers to be a 'good person'.”
She argued “false accusations” undermined credibility of true victims of sexual violence.
“False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve,” she said.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
“This injustice has been unbearable for our family. The worst part of this ordeal is watching my son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did but for what people choose to believe about him. I ask his supporters, fans, colleagues, friends and the public to not judge him before you've had the chance to hear his side.”
Federal charges against Diddy were in the spotlight after allegations by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura last year of assault and sex trafficking.
Diddy, who has denied the accusations, settled with Ventura for an undisclosed amount. Several months later, surveillance video showing Diddy brutally beating Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel leaked and he apologised for his actions.
At a recent press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee announced he represents 120 people with accusations against Combs, saying more than 3,000 people have approached his office with claims. This has added a significant layer of legal challenges for Diddy, who remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.
“These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking financial gain and not justice,” said Janice.
“These people saw how quickly my son's legal team settled his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos