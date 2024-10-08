News

OFF TRACK | Township ‘oceanators’ protect and teach at Nahoon beach

Premium
By MIKE LOEWE - 08 October 2024

Township-based lifesavers, surfers, and friends of the environmentalist are a new force on Nahoon Beach...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Cargo
Toyota Starlet Cross