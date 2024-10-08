Police deploy ‘maximum resources’ in hunt for community patrollers’ killers
Six more people were gunned down in the Eastern Cape on Sunday — even as mourners attended an official memorial service for 18 victims of a mass shooting last weekend 200km away in Lusikisiki...
