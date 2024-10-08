Western Cape police have brought criminal charges and are lining up internal disciplinary regulations against seven officers accused of extorting cash from business owners.
The officers, attached to the public order police unit, allegedly took money from two businesses in Milnerton on Sunday, allegedly as protection money, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
They are expected to make their first appearance in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Seven cops arrested over ‘protection racket’ charge in Milnerton
