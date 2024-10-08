SIU's Fort Hare probe to go back 20 years
Two decades of alleged maladministration will now come under spotlight at university
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s amended proclamation on the investigation into maladministration and corruption at the University of Fort Hare dramatically broadens its scope, potentially putting into the Special Investigating Unit’s crosshairs many more prominent politicians and administrators who studied there over the past two decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.