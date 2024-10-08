Soup kitchen founder feeds more than 150 hungry tummies daily
One of the many desperate children from struggling families lives with her alcoholic grandparents
It is just after 1pm on a Friday in Donqaba village outside Bhisho and schools are closed for the spring holidays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.