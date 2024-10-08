News

Two suspects wanted for Highflats family massacre killed in shoot-out

A woman who also died was found in the suspects' vehicle

By TIMESLIVE - 08 October 2024
Two suspects allegedly linked to the killing of seven family members, including three children, at Hlokozi in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast recently died in a police shoot-out.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with the recent killing of seven family members, including three children, at Hlokozi in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were killed in a police shoot-out on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were following up on intelligence when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description of a car linked to the suspects.

“Police signalled for the driver to stop but the suspects fired shots at police officers and the police were left with no option but to return fire in self-defence.”

During the shoot-out two suspects were fatally wounded. A woman who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds was also found in the vehicle. A rifle and a police-issued pistol were recovered.

It is not immediately clear whether the woman was linked to the suspects.

Police are looking for another suspect who escaped on foot.

