WATCH | US woman stuns South Africans with Sepedi speech, dance moves at traditional wedding
Journalist
Image: gogoandmo/ Instagram
A video of US woman Elizabeth Matlou delivering a speech in her husband Hendrick Matlou's native language, Sepedi, at their traditional wedding has captured the hearts of South Africans.
The influencer couple, popularly known as “Gogo and Mo”, have been sharing their enchanting love story with their fans. — and their cultural diversity has resonated with many. Through their popular TikTok playlist Sepedi Lessons, Elizabeth has been learning the language under Hendrick’s guidance since last year.
The heart-warming videos have documented her progress, showcasing her dedication to embracing her husband’s culture. At their traditional wedding, Elizabeth stunned guests with her flawless Sepedi speech.
“Thank you to everyone for coming to celebrate our wedding. It’s so beautiful to see so many people come together for the sake of love,” she said in Sepedi.
“To the Matlou family, I love you so much. I thank you all for everything. You welcomed me into your heart and taught me kindness and strength. I’m proud to be your daughter-in-law. To the Sefefe family, I respect my husband’s roots. I thank you guys for welcoming me. Thank you once again for coming to celebrate with us.
“I’m proud to be Daphne Elizabeth Matlou. You’ve taught me that family is everything. We will raise our children with the same love and acceptance you’ve shown us.”
Elizabeth also captivated the audience with her elegant traditional Sepedi dance moves.
Kgomotso Goalebe congratulated the couple on Facebook. “I’ve seen YouTube couples, TikTok and all, but I’ve never seen something as amazing as what you guys have — wow. The love here is just overwhelming — it’s true and genuine. Congratulations again. God bless your union.”
Jeanette Mashaba said: “I just love how she has embraced the Sepedi culture, and how hard she’s been willing [to work] to learn her husband’s culture.”
Toya Branch said: “It’s the respect for me. The time she took and the dedication she made to honour him and his family, as well as the appreciation they showed for her beautiful efforts, speaks volumes about the great choice they both made. This is splendid love, and I wish them fruitfulness in their marriage and lives.”
