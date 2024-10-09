A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday morning.
The 45-year-old man was arrested at his home at Mcobothini Location, Lusikisiki, on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
“One suspect has been arrested for the Lusikisiki shooting and will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court today,” she said.
Further details regarding the breakthrough in the massacre investigation will be disclosed in due course.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court, police confirm
Image: Lulamile Feni
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday morning.
The 45-year-old man was arrested at his home at Mcobothini Location, Lusikisiki, on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
“One suspect has been arrested for the Lusikisiki shooting and will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court today,” she said.
Further details regarding the breakthrough in the massacre investigation will be disclosed in due course.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos