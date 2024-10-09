Cleaning up the streets of Mthatha
Outlawing shipping containers and caravans in CBD among measures to restore law and order
Food shipping containers and caravans have been outlawed in the CBD of Mthatha and the sale of flammable liquids, poisonous chemicals and defoliants will no longer be allowed on the streets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.