Eight public order policing members and a former policeman allegedly involved in extorting R28,000 from a Chinese shop owner in Milnerton at the weekend appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The court documents state they allegedly “brandished firearms and by demeanour threatened the complainant and a staff member with serious bodily harm if they did not comply or resisted”.
They face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion, use of a vehicle without the consent of the owner and defeating the administration of justice.
Charges were withdrawn against two other people previously taken in for questioning by police.
The case was postponed until October 22 for bail information and bail applications.
TimesLIVE
Cops accused of extortion in Milnerton appear in court
Image: Gareth Wilson
