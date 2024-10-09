Fort Hare murder case ready to go to trial
Vice-chancellor and his deputy expected to be state witnesses in Bhisho high court
Senior University of Fort Hare officials — including vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu and his deputy, Renuka Vithal — are expected to be state witnesses in the case against 10 people, including former university employees, charged with a spate of violence including murder against university personnel...
