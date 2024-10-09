The hitman who shot Taliep Petersen in 2006 was released on parole on Tuesday as the mastermind behind the musician's murder, his wife Najwa, awaits a decision on her parole.
Waheed Hassan pulled the trigger during a staged robbery at the family home in Athlone, Cape Town.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Waheed Hassan was placed into the system of community corrections on Tuesday until his sentence expires in August 2033.”
During the trial in 2009, state witnesses said Taliep was planning to divorce his wife at the time.
Petersen told Hassan not to incriminate her in the murder but during the trial he told the court she offered to give his family money in return.
Hitman in Taliep Petersen murder released on parole
Image: Rogan Ward
The hitman who shot Taliep Petersen in 2006 was released on parole on Tuesday as the mastermind behind the musician's murder, his wife Najwa, awaits a decision on her parole.
Waheed Hassan pulled the trigger during a staged robbery at the family home in Athlone, Cape Town.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Waheed Hassan was placed into the system of community corrections on Tuesday until his sentence expires in August 2033.”
During the trial in 2009, state witnesses said Taliep was planning to divorce his wife at the time.
Petersen told Hassan not to incriminate her in the murder but during the trial he told the court she offered to give his family money in return.
Najwa Petersen parole decision referred to review board
The state said money taken during the “robbery” was considered part of a R120,000 planned payment for the murder. The rest was to be paid to the other co-accused afterwards.
Details about the conditions of parole are yet to be released.
Petersen began her 28-year sentence in 2009 after being found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Cape Town high court judge Siraj Desai, during sentencing at the time, said the musician had been tied up and “cold-bloodedly” killed. He described the murder as an act of “sheer savagery”.
Petersen expected to be released on parole on November 27. However, correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald referred the matter to the correctional supervision and parole review board.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos