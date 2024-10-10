News

All pupils who were admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged

None required further hospitalisation and they have all gone home

By TimesLIVE - 10 October 2024
All 74 pupils who presented with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea have been discharged. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

All the pupils who were admitted to hospital in Carletonville on Thursday and treated for suspected food poisoning have been discharged. 

The Gauteng health department said the 73 female grade 12 learners from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School on a matric camp were evaluated and treated at Carletonville District Hospital and one was treated at a private facility. They had all complained of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. 

“The department is happy to report that none of the learners required further hospitalisation, and they have all returned home,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said. 

