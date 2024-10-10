Boyfriend held for murder after reporting girlfriend died of poisoning

The boyfriend of 22-year-old Koketso Lekgoathi, who was found dead with injuries after he reported to police that she had died of poisoning, will appear at the Orlando magistrate’s court on Friday facing a murder charge.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Lekgoathi was found dead by police in Diepkloof after her boyfriend reported that she had possibly consumed poison in the early hours of Tuesday.
“Just after 1am, a man came into the Diepkloof police station to report that his girlfriend had possibly ingested poison. The police went with him to the residence, where they found paramedics. The woman was declared dead on the scene,” he said.
Masondo said Lekgoathi had injuries, which led to an inquest becoming a murder investigation.
“An inquest was registered but the docket was changed to one of murder. The suspect was arrested on October 9 and will be appearing in the Orlando magistrate’s court on Friday October 11.”
In a poignant post on Facebook, in one of Lekgoathi's last posts, she said: “If it's God's will, no-one can do anything about it.”
On Thursday community members marched to the Diepkloof police station calling for justice.
The ANC Youth League's Mangaliso Xaba said: “It is with great concern that we plead with each and every one of you to join us as we march to Diepkloof police station to demand justice for our sister Koketso.
“The SAPS has once proven to us that the fight against violence against women and children is not a priority for them. Let's all gather at Diepkloof Zone 4. Do it for our sisters.”
Lekgoathi leaves a young daughter.
