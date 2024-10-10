News

East London rapist pens letter of apology to victim

But this does not mean he is remorseful, social worker tells pre-sentencing hearing

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and LEBO MJANGAZE - 10 October 2024

A young East London man, convicted of raping a pregnant Uber driver who later lost her baby, wrote  a five-page letter apologising to the woman...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara
What to expect from Mozambique's election | REUTERS