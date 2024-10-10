News

‘Eastern Cape has arrived,’ Gade tells matric candidates

Hundreds of pupils join teachers and officials at Port Alfred launch of education department’s ‘Last Push’ grade 12 support programme

Premium
By SUE MACLENNAN - 10 October 2024

The Eastern Cape education department has launched its “Last Push” matric support programme in Port Alfred, with speakers at the event encouraging candidates to stay focused and promising them the support they need to focus as they tackle their final school exams...

