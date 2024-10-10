Gcaleka, cutting in, argued that her address could not be alluded to as nonsensical.
TimesLIVE
Fireworks in parliament as Gcaleka, Mkhwebane and her husband clash over conflict, threats
Public protector accuses David Skosana of threatening CEO Thandi Sibanyoni
Political correspondent
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has accused Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband David Skosana of threatening the chapter 9 institution’s CEO Thandi Sibanyoni over the payment of Mkhwebane's gratuity.
Gcaleka told the justice portfolio committee that Skosana, an MK Party MP, made threatening calls and sent threatening messages to Sibanyoni. Among the text messages, Gcaleka claimed, was one from an unknown number to Sibanyoni threatening her sons if she did not pay Mkhwebane.
Gcaleka was leading the Public Protector SA team as it appeared before the committee to account for the institution’s performance and spending. Among the questions posed by MPs were questions from Mkhwebane about Sibanyoni’s security, her use of the institution’s car and getting extra protectors.
Gcaleka said Mkhwebane, an MP representing the EFF, was conflicted when it came to the security issues of the CEO, and this had been reported to the police.
“Among messages, phone calls which were made by David Skosana, whom I also see is now on the platform, there was also an SMS from an unknown number,” she said.
“This I am going to read out so that I prove the conflict: ‘If Fighter Mkhwebane doesn’t get her money, we will pay your sons — and the sons’ names are stated — a visit, your choice.’
'Weaponised to financially burden me': Mkhwebane slams latest legal blow
“And this is amongst several threats that were made to the CEO.”
As a result, she said, they will not answer to the security issues regarding Sibanyoni, which she added left a lot to be desired.
Mkhwebane had also asked about Gcaleka’s vision for the institution and made comparisons between the operations of the office now and during her tenure.
In response, Gcaleka alleged that Mkhwebane was conflicted when it came to the institution.
“This committee has a member who is conflicted when it comes to the issues of the public protector because she is the impeached public protector, and some of the matters that she alluded to are matters that were ventilated in the section 194 committee in which staff of the public protector had testified to the operation and the manner in which the institution was run during her tenure,” said Gcaleka.
Mkhwebane interjected on a point of order, saying she doesn’t think it was proper for committee chair Xola Nqola (ANC) to allow Gcaleka to raise this “nonsensical issue”.
“I had been the public protector for those years. The things which were there are still operational, hence I asked whether she has a vision which she will move with. They are still keeping most of the things which had been operational. I don’t think it’s fair for you to allow this,” she said.
Gcaleka, cutting in, argued that her address could not be alluded to as nonsensical.
“Being a member of parliament doesn’t give anyone powers to be disrespectful to the next person. I am the public protector and office-bearer, and I am an officer of the court being an admitted advocate. We owe one another mutual respect. It cannot be.
“Mkhwebane cannot do what she did during the induction of parliamentarians to lead a disruption of the PPSA presentation led by myself,” she said.
She then dropped the bombshell about the threats allegedly made by Skosana.
After an intervention from the MK’s Sibonelo Nomvalo, it was agreed that Gcaleka should make a detailed written submission to the committee about the security issues. But Skosana, who had since joined the virtual meeting, demanded to have his say as his name had been invoked.
He said it was unfortunate that Gcaleka had invoked his name and to say there is a conflict “when [Natasha] Mazzone”, but he didn’t finish the thought.
He suggested that Gcaleka and Sibanyoni wanted to use state funds for security and by using his name.
“She is feeling the heat under her collar,” he said about Gcaleka, adding: “I’m ready on all fronts and if need be, her wish will happen”.
