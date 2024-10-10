Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma mourns the death of his brother

Former Copenhagen FC and Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma is shattered by death of his young brother Dumisani Lesley Zuma.
Rhee expressed his heartbreaking emotions on his social media page earlier this week.
He told TshisaLIVE his brother was a “very healthy guy who took good care of himself” by going to gym every day.
“He was sick and had stomach issues. In my neighbourhood they know him as my best friend as we grew up together and wherever I went he was with me.”
TshisaLIVE has learnt that Dumisani was often with Rhee while he was playing in Denmark for Copenhagen FC where Rhee lifted trophies for the Danish side after leaving Orlando Pirates.
“He was working [in] England and he stayed with me while I was trading my career in football while I was in Europe because I wanted him close by my side. I'm saddened by his passing and I'm just coming into terms with his death. I'll definitely miss him.”
