Life imprisonment for man who raped woman he once went to school with

A 23-year-old man who raped a woman known to him on Christmas Day in 2022 has been sentenced to life.

The Vosloorus regional court also sentenced Siyabonga Olifant to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

“The victim was walking home from a friend's residence when Olifant approached and offered to escort her home,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

When she refused, Olifant, who was with two unidentified males, restrained and slapped her. They then dragged the woman into his house in Mapleton and the three committed sexual assault, using protection.

“After the two unknown co-perpetrators left, Olifant escorted the victim to her residence the next morning.”

